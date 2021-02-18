Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

SONO opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,748.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,160,309 shares of company stock worth $31,958,618. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

