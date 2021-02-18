Arizona State Retirement System Has $581,000 Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

