Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Coty by 72.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $47,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Coty stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.78.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,126,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

