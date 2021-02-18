Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,776 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 211,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 786.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.