Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,661.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

