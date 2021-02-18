Arionum (ARO) Trading Down 43.1% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $83,208.63 and $51.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,220.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,923.55 or 0.03683533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00441263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $711.06 or 0.01361652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00506004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.96 or 0.00472928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00331445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00028984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars.

