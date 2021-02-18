Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $98,925.04 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Arion has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $98,925.04 and $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00321134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00074058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.30 or 0.00450257 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,402.10 or 0.87249517 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,578,052 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.