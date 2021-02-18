Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDS. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

