Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,238,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 6,275,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARNGF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

