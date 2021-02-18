Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $44.45. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,050. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

