Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000.

FPXI traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.01. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,732. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

