Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.86. 38,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,613. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31.

