Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

GNL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

