Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.11. 2,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,880. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

