Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 29,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

