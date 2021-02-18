Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $63.67. 69,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,735. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38.

