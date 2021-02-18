Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85,263 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ares Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $4,219,918.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 6,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $275,441.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,071 shares of company stock valued at $46,724,121. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

ARES opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $53.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.