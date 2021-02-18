Ardor 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.00 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $178.96 million and approximately $32.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.56 or 0.00304391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.26 or 0.03070519 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

