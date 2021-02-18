Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $30.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Arconic alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. 766,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. Arconic has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.