Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 10.2%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) dropped 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 2,436,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,820,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

FUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Aegis boosted their price target on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $821.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,600. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

