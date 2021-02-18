Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,737 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $289,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $55.96. 12,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

