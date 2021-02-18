Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) vs. Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Critical Survey

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) and Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Arbutus Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $4.08 million 1.92 -$3.75 million N/A N/A Arbutus Biopharma $6.01 million 62.30 -$153.72 million ($1.62) -2.72

Tower One Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arbutus Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Arbutus Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless N/A N/A -39.36% Arbutus Biopharma -1,163.48% N/A -59.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tower One Wireless and Arbutus Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbutus Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83

Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma beats Tower One Wireless on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies. The company also develops RNAi drugs, which utilize the RNA interference pathway, allows for a novel approach to treating disease. Its RNAi HBV candidates are designed to reduce hepatitis B surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. In addition, it develops AB-729, a second generation RNAi therapeutic targeted to hepatocytes; HBV RNA destabilizer, an orally active agent that cause the destabilization of HBV RNAs, which leads to RNA degradation and to reduction in HBsAg levels. Further, the company engages conducting a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial and several pre-clinical and investigational new drug-enabling studies to evaluate proprietary HBV therapeutic agents, together with standard of care therapies, and in combination with each other. It has strategic alliance, licensing, and research collaboration agreements with Marqibo; Gritstone Oncology, Inc.; and Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

