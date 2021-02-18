Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce sales of $1.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 million and the lowest is $1.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,706. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $175.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 7.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,818,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

