Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

AGTC opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

