Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
AGTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.
AGTC opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
