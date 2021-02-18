Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163,488 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Werner Enterprises worth $24,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 601.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

