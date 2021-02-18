Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE DAR opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

