Aperio Group LLC Has $26.79 Million Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,752 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Wipro worth $26,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wipro by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 643,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.