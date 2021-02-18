Aperio Group LLC Has $22.36 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $22,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

