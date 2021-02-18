Aperio Group LLC Has $21.44 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,459.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,453.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,325.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

