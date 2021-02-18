Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,979 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $27,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 205,314 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after buying an additional 96,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,949 shares of company stock valued at $23,175,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $218.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $221.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

