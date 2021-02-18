Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,616 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

