Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%.

Shares of AR stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 490,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.57.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

