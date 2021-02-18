Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%.

NYSE AM opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.