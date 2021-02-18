Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $222.00

Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 677813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The firm has a market cap of £147.14 million and a P/E ratio of 183.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81.

About Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals; and identification of products and services to companion animal veterinary markets in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, other European Union, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally.

