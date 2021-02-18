Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AAUKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $39.02.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

