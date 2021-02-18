AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

ANAB traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,630. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $810.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.15.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 148,310 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

