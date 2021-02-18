Analyzing Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Atossa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -52.90% Atossa Therapeutics N/A -130.58% -108.14%

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Atossa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics $30.14 million 1.66 -$24.26 million N/A N/A Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A

Atossa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Atossa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.97%. Atossa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Atossa Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead candidate includes SON-080, a human version of low dose Interleukin-6 (IL-6), which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of patients with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. The company is also developing SON-081, a low dose IL-6 for the treatment of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under phase I trials; SON-1010, a FHAB derived compound, which utilizes a human version of Interleukin-12 (IL-12) is under pre-clinical trial, as well as SON-1210, a bi-specific construct that combines FHAB with IL-12 and human Interleukin-15 for the treatment of solid tumor is under pre-clinical trial. In addition, it develops SON-2014, a bi-specific combination of granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor and Interleukin-18 for the treatment of cancer; and SON-3015, a bi-specific combination of anti-IL6 and anti-tumor growth factor beta for tumor and bone metastases. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing intraductal microcatheter technology to target the delivery of therapies, including fulvestrant, immunotherapies, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapies, directly to the site of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

