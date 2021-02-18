Analyzing HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

53.5% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HarborOne Bancorp and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.23%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.16%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 11.64% 4.63% 0.74% Southside Bancshares 24.55% 8.68% 0.99%

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 3.12 $18.27 million $0.33 34.97 Southside Bancshares $283.15 million 3.97 $74.55 million $2.20 15.44

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats HarborOne Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans. The company, through HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also provides a range of educational services through HarborOne U, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of April 27, 2020, the company operated 25 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; one limited-service branch; and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and Florida. It also operates administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, and Warwick, Rhode Island, as well as five ATM locations. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 80 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.