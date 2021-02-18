Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target at C$69.20

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 target price (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

BNS opened at C$71.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.83. The firm has a market cap of C$86.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$74.88.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

