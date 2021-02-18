Analysts Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $21.08

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.13. 42,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,446,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Summit Materials by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 614,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 394,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Summit Materials by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

