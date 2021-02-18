Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Target Price at $8.33

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

ENRFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Enerflex stock remained flat at $$5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

