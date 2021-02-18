Analysts Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Price Target at €418.33

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €418.33 ($492.16).

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

ASML Company Profile

