Analysts Set Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $17.10

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,888. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $29.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

