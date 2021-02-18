Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $16.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in WESCO International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,767,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

WCC stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $89.53.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

