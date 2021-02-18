Analysts Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 447.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritiv.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in Veritiv by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 22,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veritiv by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $21.88 on Monday. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

