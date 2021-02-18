Analysts Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 447.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritiv.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
NYSE:VRTV opened at $21.88 on Monday. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.
