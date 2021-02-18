Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $2.77 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. The Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $14.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after buying an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.65. 153,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.88. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $391.96. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

