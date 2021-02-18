Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.55). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NRIX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. 396,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

