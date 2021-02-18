Analysts Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce sales of $678.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.90 million. Fortinet reported sales of $576.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.02. 59,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,150. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.04. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $166.49.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

