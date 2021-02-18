Analysts Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEK stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,030,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

