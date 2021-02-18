Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Post $0.80 EPS

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.73. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

GTLS traded down $14.16 on Friday, reaching $140.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,167. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Chart Industries by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

